Los Angeles Mayor Intervenes to Stop ‘She’s All That’ Shoot From Shutting Down COVID Test Site

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been forced to intervene to stop a She’s All That shoot from shutting down a heavily used COVID-19 test site in the city. According to Deadline, more than 500 people were informed Monday that their tests scheduled at the Union Station rail station site Tuesday had been canceled to allow for a day of filming for the 1990s teen romantic-comedy remake. Garcetti announced on Twitter late Monday that the shutdown had been avoided—but Deadline reports that filming with almost 200 crew and cast for He’s All That will still go ahead regardless. Los Angeles County is under new stay-at-home restrictions due to the nearly 25,000 new cases recorded in the last week.