Los Angeles Mom Detained After 3 Young Children Found Dead
TRAGEDY
Authorities are investigating after three children were found dead in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers found the children unresponsive in a home nestled in the neighborhood of Woodland Hills following a 911 call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon, KABC reported. All three, aged 8 to 12 years old, were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Police said the children’s mother had been detained and was being questioned, but refused to confirm if she was being considered a suspect. A neighbor told a local videographer on the scene that the family had had “two boys and a girl,” saying they were ages 12, 8, and 6. “The lady was out, wandering around, talking incoherently” on Saturday, the neighbor added, according to Los Angeles Daily News. “No other suspects are being sought at the moment,” LAPD Information Public Information Officer Matthew Cruz told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.