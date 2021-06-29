Mother Detained After Her Three Children Are Found Dead at Home
‘SUSPICIOUS’
A 28-year-old mother has been detained as a person of interest in East Los Angeles after her three young children were found dead in the family home on Monday. Three children, all under the age of 3, were found unresponsive at the home. Despite responders’ attempts at life-saving measures, all three were pronounced dead at the scene. The causes of death have yet to be determined. Lt. Chuck Calderaro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau said the children’s mother was held for questioning. The children’s father was not home at the time. “We know the children were in a bedroom within the house. As far as cause of death, that’s unknown at this time and that’s under investigation,” Calderaro said. The deaths have been called “suspicious” by investigators but further details have not been released.