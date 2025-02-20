Joe Rogan fans are starting to hate how much he loves Elon Musk. The podcast juggernaut shot to fame for lively discussions of largely non-political topics, but that seems to have changed since President Donald Trump won the election, thanks in part to podcast bros like Rogan. A Reddit community with 1.5 million subscribers dedicated to discussing all things Rogan has grown exasperated with the host constantly fawning over Musk, who he described as a “super genius” in a recent episode. Rogan has mentioned Musk by name on all but two of the 14 episodes released since Trump’s inauguration, according to Politico. The billionaire DOGE chief has also appeared on the show five times. “The way that he fawns over Elon is really off-putting,” one Reddit comment reads. “It’s literally hard to watch.” Another fan said “Joe and his anti-elite billionaire friends are becoming the swamp they’ve always hated.” One comment called Rogan “state-run propagandist media.” The Joe Rogan Experience was recently overtaken by the anti-Trump podcast The MeidasTouch on a Podscribe chart that ranks shows by number of views and downloads per month.
