TV News Anchor During Quake: ‘I Think We Need to Get Under the Desk’

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled Southern California sent two news anchors diving for cover during a live broadcast. Juan Fernandez and Sara Donchey and Juan Fernandez of CBS affiliate KCAL noticed the shaking from the temblor centered in Ridgecrest in the middle of the evening newscast and alerted viewers. “We are experiencing very strong shaking,” Donchey said, grabbing Fernandez’s arm. “Wow,” Fernandez said before Donchey suggested they should go to a break. “I think we need to get under the desk.”