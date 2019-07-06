CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    SHAKING NEWS

    TV News Anchor During Quake: ‘I Think We Need to Get Under the Desk’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    KCAL

    The 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled Southern California sent two news anchors diving for cover during a live broadcast. Juan Fernandez and Sara Donchey and Juan Fernandez of CBS affiliate KCAL noticed the shaking from the temblor centered in Ridgecrest in the middle of the evening newscast and alerted viewers. “We are experiencing very strong shaking,” Donchey said, grabbing Fernandez’s arm. “Wow,” Fernandez said before Donchey suggested they should go to a break. “I think we need to get under the desk.”

    Read it at KCAL