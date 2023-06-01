Los Angeles Rams Coach Helps Save Drowning Child
A HERO
The Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator is being hailed as a hero after he helped save a child who was drowning in a pool at a Las Vegas hotel this past weekend. After Raheem Morris spotted a young boy going under in the pool, the coach ran over to the rescue once the 3-year-old’s father carried his son out of the water to the lifeguard, ESPN reported. “I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?" Morris told ESPN. “When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK.” An automated external defibrillator, or AED, delivers a shock to someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest. The Rams coach credited a recent first aid training with the team for equipping him with the knowledge of using an AED and noted that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse earlier this year has raised awareness among coaches and players. “I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Morris said. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”