Los Angeles Rams Bring Home First Super Bowl Win Since 2000
SWEET VICTORY
The Los Angeles Rams secured a fourth quarter comeback victory in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, surging past the Cincinnati Bengals to a 23-20 victory. Knocking down the Bengals’ door in the final few nail-biting minutes of the game, the Rams came back with their best drive of the game, a go-ahead touchdown with just 85 seconds left on the clock to complete a 72-year-drive with quarterback Matthew Stafford connecting again and again with wide receiver Cooper Kupp, including on the game-winning 4-yard touchdown pass. Stafford completed a 4-0 playoff run in his first season with Los Angeles, after going 0-3 in the playoffs over a dozen seasons in Detroit. His team held on despite losing recently acquired star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter, and despite a strong performance from Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrows, who was sacked a Super Bowl tying seven times by the Rams defense.