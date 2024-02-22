Los Angeles Rejects $11K Fine for Former CBS Head Les Moonves
NAME YOUR PRICE
Former CBS president and CEO Les Moonves will not pay a fine of more than $11,000 to the Los Angeles Ethics Commission, after a panel decided the punishment was not severe enough, according to the Associated Press. On Feb. 5, Moonves agreed to pay $11,250 to settle an ethics complaint after he allegedly induced a Los Angeles Police Department officer to spill information during a 2017 investigation into Moonves for sexual misconduct. While members of the ethics commission had worked with Moonves to set the fine, the panel of volunteers that governs the commission ultimately rejected it Wednesday. The “extremely egregious nature of the allegations” warranted a tougher penalty in the eyes of the commissioners, said Jeffery Daar, the president of the ethics commission. According to documents released on Saturday from the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Corey Palka met with Moonves in person to share information and texted him about the case. Palka has since left the LAPD.