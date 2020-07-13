Los Angeles, San Diego Public Schools Go Remote in Fall
Los Angeles and San Diego public schools will be taught entirely remote during the fall semester, the unified school districts announced Monday, citing concerns that reopening schools would pose too great a risk for teachers and students. The school districts are the largest in California, with about 825,000 students enrolled, and are the largest nationwide to announce a remote semester so far. Los Angeles County comprises more than a third of the state’s coronavirus cases. “There’s a public health imperative to keep schools from becoming a petri dish,” Los Angeles school superintendent Austin Beutner said.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced Monday that all bars and indoor restaurants, movie theaters, wineries, and family entertainment centers across the state would be required to close. The state had previously shut down those operations in several counties on July 1, but allowed indoor operations to remain open in less affected counties. The announcement comes as the Trump administration is putting pressure on districts nationwide to reopen schools for the fall while the nation sees a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases.