L.A. Cops Pay Visit to Will Smith After Reported Drone Sighting Over His Home
AN INSPECTOR CALLS
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies paid a visit to Will Smith’s home on Tuesday afternoon after responding to a call about a drone sighting over the property. It was not immediately clear who in the neighborhood had reported the drone, with a spokesperson for the department adding that by the time officers had arrived at the scene, “they weren’t able to locate the drone; it had already left the area.” The sighting comes days after the slap heard ’round the world, when Smith climbed onstage at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony to hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a tasteless joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock quickly declined to file a police report with the Los Angeles department after the slap, but a former Los Angeles district attorney told the New York Post on Tuesday that the city attorney might still bring charges independent of Rock. Smith, who won the Oscar for Best Actor about 40 minutes after the slap, officially apologized to Rock on Monday, saying his behavior had been “unacceptable and inexcusable.”