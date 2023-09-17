Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Shot Dead in His Patrol Car

CHEAT SHEET
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was shot dead while on duty in his patrol car Saturday night. Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was found unconscious by a passerby in Palmdale and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference that the shooter is still at large. “We need to get this guy off the street,” he said. “He’s a public safety threat. He ambushed and killed—murdered—one of our deputies.” The motive is unknown but Luna theorized that “it could have been just the fact that he was representing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as one of our employees.”