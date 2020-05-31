Los Angeles Shuts Coronavirus Testing Centers Due to George Floyd Protests

Read it at KTLA
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shut all the city’s coronavirus testing centers Saturday afternoon due to “safety worries across the city” as protests over the death George Floyd continued. The facilities, many of which are outdoors, shuttered around 3 p.m., well in advance of the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. “We need to make sure, especially in communities that have less power, that we are able to make sure people don’t disproportionately die because of the color of their skin,” Garcetti said. “We can’t do that when the city breaks down.” He did not specify how many centers closed their doors due to the protests.