Los Angeles Students Are Going Back to School Despite Record-Breaking COVID Spike
WELCOME BACK
Los Angeles students returned to school on Tuesday even as the district breaks its all-time COVID-19 records. On Monday, the L.A. Unified district reported that nearly 58,000 members of the school population were infected with COVID. Of the 400,000 tests submitted in the last week, 15 percent were positive. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the district is the second largest in the country and is confident that it’s prepared for challenges the Omicron spike will pose. This includes implementing the country’s largest school testing plan, which will weekly test the 500,000 members of the school community. L.A. Unified has also prepared a standby fleet of 4,000 certified staff to supplement anticipated teaching gaps should educators fall ill. As reported by the Times, district superintendent Frances Baez said, “We feel very ready for this.”