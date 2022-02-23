Los Angeles Woman: I Was Tossed in Jailed for 13 Days for Having Same Name as Fugitive
MISTAKEN IDENTITY
Los Angeles woman Bethany K. Farber was about to board a flight to Mexico to visit family last April when her life was flipped on its head. In a federal lawsuit filed against the LAPD and the city on Thursday, she claims she was arrested simply because she had the same name as a woman who had a warrant out for her arrest in Texas. TSA officials turned Farber over to LAX police, and then the LAPD, who put her in a filthy lockup for 13 days. “I asked them repeatedly to double check and they completely blew me off,” Farber said Thursday. Her suit alleges authorities never asked Farber for her driver’s license, date of birth, or Social Security number, or matched photos of her and the wanted woman. Farber “is a young woman with long, blonde hair, while the other woman is older with short brown hair,” the suit says. Farber alleges cops held her for three more days after being told in court that they had the wrong person. She believes the stress caused her grandmother to have a fatal stroke.