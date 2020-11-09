Losing GOP Senate Candidate Doug Collins To Lead Trump Campaign’s Georgia Recount
COUNT 'EM, DOUGIE
The Trump campaign announced today that the newly defeated Rep. Doug Collins, who lost the state’s Senate race this week, will now be leading the GOP’s efforts to recount Georgia’s votes. According to the Associated Press, Collins earned about 20 percent of the vote in the race that will go to a special runoff election in January between his GOP rival, Kelly Loeffler, and Democratic contender Raphael Warnock. “Republicans stand by the ideal that every eligible voter should be able to vote legally and have it be counted,” Collins said Sunday in a joint statement with the Trump campaign, who continued to promote the narrative of “improperly harvested ballots” and significant illegal or fraudulent voting. There is no evidence so far to support this claim.