Lost Cat Found Four Years Later—Over 150 Miles Away
PURRRFECT
Four years and over 150 miles later, a family has been reunited with their long lost cat, according to The Guardian. When a stray black cat, sick with cat flu turned up in County Galway in western Ireland, veterinarians discovered that although the feline was microchipped, there were no matches for it anywhere in the country. But they expanded their search, finding a match in Northern Ireland, in County Down. This week, vets were able to reunite 10-year-old Blueberry with his family, the grateful Smyths who lost their cat four years earlier. “We had just accepted that was it and he was gone, but then my mum received a call from someone down south,” Hannah Smyth told the Belfast Telegram. “They said: ‘We have your Blueberry.’ She couldn’t believe it. We all thought there was no way it was possible.” Libby Porter, who works at a pet rescue and rehoming group in County Down, said that this is the longest separation she’s seen before a family has been reunited with a lost pet. “We’ve had pets turn up after two years,” she said. “This definitely tops that.”