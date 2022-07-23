‘Lost’ Creator Incinerates Dr. Oz Meme Spoofing Show

CHEAT SHEET
Dr. Mehmet Oz used the TV show Lost for a meme attacking his Senate opponent John Fetterman—and let’s just say he might want to stick to heart surgery. Series co-creator Damon Lindelof was unimpressed by Oz’s photoshopped tweet, which was meant to point out that Fetterman’s health issues have kept him off the campaign train. “He had a stroke, DOCTOR. And the island is healing him as we speak. If you actually WATCHED Lost, you’d know not to fuck with the bald guy,” Lindelof tweeted, according to Deadline. The Fetterman campaign, meanwhile, has been skewering Oz with catchy memes since June.