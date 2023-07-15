Lost Phone Records in Fourth Gilgo Beach Murder Stump Investigators
MISSING EVIDENCE
Rex Heuermann, the Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect who faces murder charges for the deaths of three “Gilgo Four” women, has not been formally accused of murdering the fourth woman due to missing phone records, the New York Post reported. Maureen Brainard-Barnes was last heard from on July 9, 2007 after calling a burner phone sixteen times in the days leading up to her murder. Her body was later found in December 2010 along Gilgo Beach in Long Island, where victims Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Megan Waterman were also discovered. According to court documents, investigators at the time did not recover the cell tower records for the burner phone used to call Brainard-Barnes—and now, the possible evidence no longer exists. Still, prosecutors said Heuermann is the “prime suspect” in her death and expect their investigation into Brainard-Barnes will be “resolved soon.” Documents allege Heuermann linked with the three women he is accused of killing after calling them on burner phones to arrange meetings. Heuermann pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the deaths of Barthelemy, Costello, and Waterman.