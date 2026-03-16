Lost Village Unearthed After Hundreds of Years
Researchers have uncovered a lost village, hidden beneath the earth for hundreds of years. Archaeologists in modern-day Poland went looking for the remains of Stolzenberg, thought to have fallen in either the 14th or 15th Century, and finally located them in a contested region between Poland and Germany. The team from the Relicta Foundation initially used historical sources to look for the remains in the village of Sławoborze. When they found nothing, they expanded to the nearby woodland where they discovered ramparts and a moat. The foundation’s Marcin Krzepkowski told Fox News that the moat was about 18 feet deep, and that around 400 artifacts, including coins and coat clasps, dating back to the Bronze Age, were also found. “This site is a true time capsule, harboring many mysteries,” he said. “In the central part of the area surrounded by the moat, regular magnetic anomalies were revealed, indicating the existence of remains of buildings surrounding the rectangular market square, the city’s central square,” the researchers said. “This layout is typical of medieval towns founded under German law. Traces of buildings can also be seen along the street leading to the expected city gate.” It is not known why the town fell.