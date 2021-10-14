Lost Self-Driving Cars Plague Residents of Dead End San Francisco Street
‘EVERY FIVE MINUTES’
An influx of confused self-driving cars has been swarming a nominally peaceful San Francisco neighborhood for “six, eight weeks, maybe more,” according to residents. The vehicles, part of the Waymo robotaxi fleet, are streaming into a dead-end section of the Richmond District. While some perform a complicated multi-point turn, others get trapped behind one another in a queue. KPIX 5 reported on Wednesday that on some days “up to 50” of the tech-heavy driverless cars can show up, disrupting riders’ routes and disturbing residents. “It’s literally every five minutes,” Jennifer King, a local homeowner, said. “And we’re all working from home, so this is what we hear.” Waymo has not yet provided an explanation for any technological malfunctions behind the invasion. According to CNN, Waymo cars also regularly get confused by puddles and left turns.