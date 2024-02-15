Lotto Winner Nearly Lost Big by Machine Washing Golden Ticket
ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH
An Australian man nearly missed out on a $2.8 million jackpot in Australian dollars (about $1.8 million U.S. dollars) when he sent his winning lottery ticket through the spin cycle. “I forgot to take the ticket out of my trousers and put it in the washing machine,” the man, who asked to remain anonymous, said. Thankfully, he was able to rescue the winning ticket in a mad dash after realizing his fatal mistake. “After five minutes I realized and stopped the washing machine to grab the ticket, fortunately, it was safe.” He was able to cash in the win at Lotterywest, a Western Australia lottery commission, becoming one of only seven division one Superdraw winners across the Pacific nation. “For this player, it all came out of the wash okay,” James Mooney, spokesman for Lotterywest, said. “But it’s a reminder for players to register their ticket to prevent what could be a multimillion-dollar mistake.”