Lou Dobbs Complains ‘Actual Proof’ of Election Fraud Is Too Hard to Find
HEAD-SCRATCHER
During his Fox Business broadcast Monday evening, Trump loyalist Lou Dobbs inadvertently told on himself when he asked why there is still no concrete evidence that proves the 2020 election was stolen from the outgoing president.
“Eight weeks from the election, and we still don’t have verifiable, tangible support for the crimes that everyone knows were committed,” Dobbs said. “That is, defrauding other citizens who voted with fraudulent votes. We know that’s the case in Nevada, we know it’s the case in Pennsylvania and a number of other states, but we have had a devil of a time finding actual proof. Why?”
His guest, Republican strategist Ed Rollins, answered credulously that it was because the Trump campaign “hasn’t been able to get it before the courts,” despite the fact that they have now lost 61 out of 62 lawsuits related to the election.