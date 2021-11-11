Need a daily dose (or two) of ceaseless, fervent praise for former President Donald Trump in podcast form? If so, you’re in luck: Lou Dobbs has returned to conservative media in the form of a podcast.

The new podcast, titled Great America Show, will be centered on the themes of “truth, justice, and the American way,” Dobbs announced on Wednesday evening.

Though, given the former Fox Business host’s sycophantic history, that tagline is likely just shorthand for “Trump, Trump, and Trump.” Having once credited Trump with making weekends “possible for us all,” Dobbs has never been shy about his vigorous support of the twice impeached ex-president.

“I am beyond thrilled to be back with you all,” the MAGA cheerleader told his 2.1 million Twitter followers alongside an audio teaser for the podcast. “I hope you will join me on this new journey, it’ll be a hoot!”

The news of Dobbs’ new media venture comes after his Fox Business Network program was canceled in early February over his baseless claims made on-air about election fraud in the 2020 election.

Fox initially played the decision off as “planned changes,” but the timing was suspect: Dobbs, along with fellow Fox hosts Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo, was specifically named as a defendant in a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against Fox filed by voting tech company Smartmatic. (Fox News has moved to dismiss the lawsuit.) And Dobbs himself went on a Twitter tirade earlier this year, boosting supporters who attacked Fox and claimed he was being silenced.

It remains unclear if Dobbs is still employed by Fox, as his show’s cancellation came amid a multi-year contract. A network representative did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.