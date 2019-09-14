CHEAT SHEET
DEAR LEADER
Lou Dobbs Heaps Praise on Trump for Making Weekends ‘Possible for Us All’
Lou Dobbs wants his viewers to thank President Donald Trump for their weekend. At the end of his show on Friday, the Fox Business Network host signed off by reminding his viewers to “Have a great weekend,” adding, “The president makes such a thing possible for us all.” Dobbs did not explain why Trump was responsible for making great weekends possible. But in recent days, the longtime friend of the president seemed to reach new levels of sycophancy on his show. After visiting the White House earlier this week, Dobbs told his viewers that the “joint is hopping,” and did not hold back in his description of the atmosphere. “On every level on every floor, this White House is energized,” he said. “There’s sunshine beaming throughout the place, and on almost every face. It’s winner central at the White House and the president is at the top of his game.”