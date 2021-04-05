CHEAT SHEET
Lou Gehrig’s Legendary 1938 Yankees Bat Sells at Auction for $715,120
A baseball bat used by Lou Gehrig during his final full season with the New York Yankees sold for $715,120 at an auction over the weekend. The 34-inch, 36-ounce Bill Dickey model Louisville Slugger model was used by the baseball legend in 1938, according to SCP Auctions, which received 26 bids in the online sale. “It’s one of the best Lou Gehrig bats ever discovered and, obviously, the provenance is impeccable,” David Kohler, the auction house’s owner, told the New York Times on Sunday. Gehrig quit using the heavier bat at the end of the 1938 season, his penultimate. In 1939, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal neurological disorder that later became known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.