Louie Anderson Dies at 68, Days After Revealing Cancer Battle
GONE TOO SOON
Comedy actor Louie Anderson died Friday at 68, his representative told Deadline, days after it was revealed he was battling cancer at a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson had been diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a more common form of the disease, though it was unclear when the actor first received the diagnosis. His death came a day after comedian Pauly Shore revealed on Twitter that he’d said his goodbyes to Anderson. In recent years, Anderson’s career resurged through his starring role in the FX series Baskets as Christine Baskets, the mother of Zach Galifianakis’ characters Chip and Dale. He won an Emmy for the role in 2016 and received nominations in 2017 and 2018. Anderson got his start as a stand-up comedian, making his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1984.