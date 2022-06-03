Louie Gohmert: It’s Unfair That Republicans ‘Can’t Even Lie to Congress’ or the FBI!
OH MY GOD HE ADMITTED IT
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), a man who once blamed masks for his COVID diagnosis and wondered if the National Forest Service was altering the moon’s orbit, was back at it on Friday. After defending his over-the-top outburst at Thursday’s gun control House hearing, the election-denying MAGA congressman took to Newsmax to react to former Trump adviser Peter Navarro’s indictment for criminal contempt of Congress. Navarro was taken into custody by federal agents on Friday morning and accused of refusing to comply “in any way” with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 House committee. According to Gohmert, this was proof of a “two-tiered justice system” because it means Republicans can’t flout the law. “If you’re a Republican, you can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you,” the MAGA lawmaker actually said. Adding that “they’ll bury you,” Gohmert—a vocal proponent of former President Donald Trump’s election lies—went on to complain that Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann was recently found not guilty of lying to the FBI.