CONSENT
Louis C.K. Accuser Responds to Op-Ed Defending Him: ‘I Didn’t Consent’
On Tuesday, one of Louis C.K.’s accusers from the 2017 New York Times report exposing his sexual misconduct came forward publicly for the first time to respond to an op-ed defending the disgraced comedian. Toronto-based comedy club owner Mark Breslin recently hosted the Louie star at his club, Yuk Yuk’s, and wrote an op-ed in The Canadian Jewish News to detail his reasons for inviting C.K. to perform. In a piece for the same publication titled “Counterpoint: I Did Not Consent to Louis C.K. Masturbating in Front of Me,” the accuser, Julia Wolov, clarified several facts that Breslin got wrong about the allegations against C.K (to which he admitted in a statement after the initial report).
“Contrary to Breslin’s accounting, what C.K. did was not done with consent,” Wolov wrote. “We never agreed nor asked him to take all his clothes off and masturbate to completion in front of us. But it didn’t matter because the exciting part for him was the fear on our faces.” Wolov, who is part of the comedy team Dana & Julia, is one of five women to accuse C.K. of masturbating in front of them without their consent.
Wolov ended her piece with a request of Breslin: “So, when you pat yourself on the back for Louis C.K.’s career resurgence and helping your business thrive, maybe think about the human beings encumbered in this story.”