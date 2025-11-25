Louis C.K. Spotted Kissing Hollywood Legend’s Widow

Controversial comedian Louis C.K. has been spotted kissing the widow of late Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman.

C.K., 58, and Spotify’s head of scripted fiction, Mimi O’Donnell, 55, were photographed sharing a romantic walk through Manhattan in New York with a dog in tow.

O’Donnell shares three children with Capote actor Hoffman, who died in 2014 from a fatal drug relapse at the age of 46.

O’Donnell and C.K. were seen stopping along their walk to kiss, according to The Daily Mail.

The sweet shots come 11 years after O’Donnell lost her husband.

Mimi O'Donell (L) was married to Hoffman (R) until he died from an accidental overdose. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

She delved into their relationship in Vogue in 2017, saying, “The first time I met Phil, there was instant chemistry between us... Working with Phil felt seamless—our instincts were so similar, and we always seemed to be in sync.”

Later in the piece, she wrote, “I had been expecting him to die since the day he started using again, but when it finally happened it hit me with brutal force.”

Reports swirled of a separation in the final months of Hoffman’s life, who is survived by O’Donnell and their children, Cooper, now 22, Tallulah, 18, and Willa, 16.

C.K., meanwhile, has had a very different trial of his own, admitting to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against women in 2017.

Hollywood icon Seymore died at the age of 46. Bobby Bank/WireImage

The father of two became the center of a New York Times article detailing the allegations of five women against him.

Having previously rebuked rumors in the past, he admitted to claims he had exposed himself after inviting women for a nightcap.

“These stories are true,” C.K., real name Louis Szekely, said the morning after the story broke.

Tig Notaro spoke out about C.K., having worked with him. JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images

His admission and subsequent exile from the public eye proved fatal for his movie, I Love You, Daddy, which was ultimately aborted.

During the saga, C.K.’s former colleague Tig Notaro told the Daily Beast in an interview in 2017 they’d had “an incident,” adding, “We don’t talk since then.”

A year prior, fellow comedian Roseanne Barr told the Daily Beast she had heard stories about the comedian’s inappropriate behaviour for years. “It’s Louis C.K., locking the door and masturbating in front of women comics and writers. I can’t tell you—I’ve heard so many stories. Not just him, but a lot of them. And it’s just par for the course. It’s just s--t women have to put up with.”

C.K. is slowly trying to rebuild his career. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In a follow-up email, she added, “These allegations [against Louis C.K.] have been leveled and talked about for years. I do not have first-hand knowledge, though I have heard women make these allegations.”

C.K., who was married to Alix Bailey until 2005, has been slowly reconstructing his career since 2019, to mixed reactions from the stand-up circuit.

He has a show Tuesday at New York’s Beacon Theater, which is sold out, as is another show on Wednesday, November 26. So too are his next seven shows in San Diego, Los Angeles, Long Beach, and San Francisco.

O'Donnell wrote candidly about Hoffman in Vogue. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In October, he made his public return to TV in an appearance on Bill Maher’s show Real Time with Bill Maher, eight years after the allegations.

It comes off the back of him performing at the controversial Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia for government officials. Also in the lineup for the festival were the likes of Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, and Kevin Hart.

“I mean, how do you even promote that?” Marc Maron said, admonishing those deciding to perform. “‘From the folks that brought you 9/11. Two weeks of laughter in the desert, don’t miss it!’

“I mean, the same guy that’s gonna pay them is the same guy that paid that guy to bone-saw Jamal Khashoggi and put him in a f--king suitcase. But don’t let that stop the yucks, it’s gonna be a good time!”

O’Donnell made headlines of her own in the fall, standing up as an early advocate of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Speaking to the New York Post ahead of his successful election campaign, she said, “I love a progressive candidate. He’s got the energy. I love free child care, free buses.”