House Dems Demand DeJoy’s Immediate Suspension and Launch Probe Into Alleged GOP Donor Racket
GOING POSTAL
House Democrats have demanded the immediate suspension of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as they opened an investigation into accusations that he pressured employees to make GOP campaign donations. The Washington Post reported Monday that former employees at DeJoy’s previous private company, New Breed Logistics, said they were urged to make donations to Republican candidates, then they were later reimbursed with bonuses. Such an arrangement would be unlawful, and DeJoy told to Congress under oath last month that he did no such thing. According to the Post, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) said in a statement late Monday that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which she chairs, will now fire up an investigation. She also urged the board of governors of the U.S. Postal Service to suspend DeJoy, saying “they never should have hired [him] in the first place,” and said he faces “criminal exposure” not only if the allegations are correct, “but also for lying to our committee under oath.” The Postal Service hasn’t commented on Maloney’s statement.