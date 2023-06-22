7 Hospitalized in ‘Apple-Sized’ Hail Storm at Louis Tomlinson Concert
HORRIFIC
Seven people were hospitalized and up to 90 others were injured when a massive storm of “apple-sized” hailstones rained down on a concert in Colorado on Wednesday night. Organizers of the show for former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson at the Red Rocks open-air amphitheater near Morrison initially delayed the show and advised concertgoers to “seek shelter” before officially postponing the gig altogether. Disturbing videos purportedly from the scene shared on social media show people screaming and covering their heads as the large stones rained down, with one attendee telling The Denver Gazette that the hail was “literally apple sized.” Lakewood’s West Metro Fire Rescue confirmed that those taken to hospital had non-life-threatening injuries. “Injuries include cuts and broken bones,” the agency tweeted. “Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” Tomlinson wrote in a tweet. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”