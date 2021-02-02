Louis Vuitton Says This Sweater Was Inspired by the Jamaican Flag. It’s the Wrong Color.

Read it at Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton’s “Jamaican Stripe” pullover, advertised as “inspired by the Caribbean island's national flag,” does not actually feature the same colors as the Jamaican flag. As first spotted by Twitter user @pam_boy, the sweater—retail price, $1,340—is colored red, green, and yellow. The flag, on the other hand, is green, black, and yellow. The colors do match that of the flag of Rastafarianism, a religion originating in Jamaica, but that wasn’t mentioned on the high-end fashion site. “I cannot stress enough how important it is to implement diversity as a value and not a symbol within fashion companies,” @pam_boy wrote.