American Poet Louise Glück Awarded 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature

One of America’s most celebrated poets, Louise Glück, has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature. The committee announced its decision Thursday morning, saying that the autobiographical poet was being recognized “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” Glück is the first American to win the prize since Toni Morrison in 1993, and the first poet to be recognized since 2011. Aside from her writing, she works as a professor of English at Yale University.