CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Louisiana Teen Drowns in Florida After Fleeing Hurricane Ida
TRAGIC
Read it at NOLA.com
A 14-year-old from Louisiana drowned Wednesday night in Miramar, Florida, where he had fled with his family from Hurricane Ida. Authorities recovered his body Thursday roughly a mile-and-a-half from where he went swimming around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night amid double-flag warning currents, meaning officials had declared the waters too dangerous to swim. Authorities did not identify him. A bystander reportedly attempted to save the boy but could not navigate the harsh currents. Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, leading to at least five deaths and leaving more than a million without power.