Louisiana’s AG Is Undermining Masks. His Fave Principal Has Her Own Plan.

Craven opportunism is all about timing, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry made his move two hours before his state’s governor announced a mask mandate in response to a record increase in new COVID-19 cases, a distressing number of them involving children.

Gov. John Bel Edwards might be alarmed that Louisiana’s pediatric hospitals are all full, but not Landry. He proved that with an email he sent out to his whole department advising parents how to get their kids exempted from the governor’s impending mandate.

“Louisiana law offers broad and robust protections for students’ and parents’ religious and philosophical objections to certain state public health policies. I support your religious liberties and right to conscientiously object,” Landry wrote.