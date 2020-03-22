Louisiana and Ohio Governors Order Citizens to ‘Stay at Home’
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Sunday that they are issuing stay-at-home orders for all residents in their states to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. DeWine said the order applies to everyone except for essential workers. “There is nothing in the order that we haven't already been talking about,” DeWine said. The order allows for residents to leave home for essential reasons such as outdoor exercise, seeking medical help, and picking up medications. Edwards’ order has similar requirements, urging all residents to practice social distancing and only leave the house for necessities. The two states join California, New York, Illinois, Connecticut, Oregon, and New Jersey in implementing stay-at-home orders.