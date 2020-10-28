Louisiana Braces Itself for Zeta, Its Third Hurricane in Two Months
CAN’T CATCH A BREAK
Louisiana knows the drill now. Residents have been urged to brace themselves for Zeta, which is set to become the third hurricane to hit the state in just two months. Zeta weakened to a tropical storm as it rumbled toward the Gulf Coast from Mexico on Tuesday, but it regained strength into a hurricane early Wednesday. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has appealed to President Donald Trump for help, writing Tuesday: “If the current track holds, Hurricane Zeta will be the third hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in two months, and I am incredibly hopeful that President Trump will quickly approve my request for a federal emergency declaration, as he has done before.” Southeastern Louisiana will be hit with a “life-threatening storm surge and strong winds” from Zeta by midday Wednesday, according to the Natonal Hurricane Center, and some forecasters have its path tracking through Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina in the next days.