‘Very Violent Death’: Cable News Therapist’s Body Found Wrapped in Tarp
R.I.P.
A therapist who was known for sharing mental-health advice on a local cable news channel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was found dead over the weekend — and a person of interest is sought in his killing. The body of William “Nick” Abraham, 69, was discovered Sunday by police off the side of a highway, wrapped in a tarp, after a passerby reported the suspicious object. His head, neck and shoulders were bludgeoned in what was “a very physical, very violent death,” Sheriff Gerald Sticker said. Now, police are in search of a person of interest, captured on a store’s surveillance camera, who was spotted driving Abraham’s car after his death. Police tried to make a traffic stop, but the person crashed the car and fled on foot. According to his personal website, Abraham was also a motivational speaker, author and recording artist. His attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, remembered him fondly: “I’m absolutely devastated and completely surprised that something like that could have happened to a man who I believed to be so tender, so gentle and have such a servant’s heart.”