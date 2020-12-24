CHEAT SHEET
Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow Now in ICU With COVID
Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who revealed on Friday that he was infected with COVID-19, was transferred to a different hospital this week for more aggressive treatment in the ICU. USA Today reports that the 40-year-old Louisiana Republican is receiving the anti-viral Remdesivir and steroids. Letlow was home quarantining when he first revealed he had tested positive, but on Saturday he was admitted to his local hospital, then transferred on Tuesday to the ICU in Shreveport, where officials said he was in stable condition.