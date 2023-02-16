‘You Shot Me’: Louisiana Cop Arrested for Killing Unarmed Black Man as He Fled

A Shreveport police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man as he fled his home earlier this month was arrested on Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

The cop, Alexander Tyler, has been charged with negligent homicide nearly two weeks after Alonzo Bagley, 43, died at his apartment complex on Feb. 3.

“Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations have reviewed body worn camera footage and other relevant evidence,” state police said in their announcement Thursday afternoon. “Based on their findings and in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Troopers arrested Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler this morning.”

Along with announcing the arrest, police also released some bodycam footage and a recording of the 911 call placed the evening Bagley was killed.

According to the arrest warrant, police were called to Bagley’s home by his wife, who said he was drunk and threatening her and her daughters. After cops arrived, Bagley went into his bedroom, attempted to “grab something off a nightstand,” and then fled the apartment by jumping over the balcony handrail, police said. As Bagley ran through the apartment complex, Tyler shot him in the chest in an entryway.

“Oh, Lord. Oh, God. You shot me,” Bagley, who had his empty hands in the air, told the officer, according to the filing. Tyler and another officer called to the scene attempted to administer aid, but he was later pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, Tyler, 23, told police that Bagley had approached him and that he “could not see his hands.” But the warrant states that “there were no known reports made to the responding officers that [Bagley] was in possession of a dangerous weapon…[and] no articulable facts were provided… that would justify the need for deadly force.”

In one of the bodycam videos released, two officers can be seen knocking on the door of Bagley’s apartment. He answers with a liquor bottle in hand and declines to step outside, then claims he needs to put his dog away and walks back into the apartment.

Officers follow him into a back bedroom and see Bagley jumping over the balcony outside the room. The officer wearing the body camera leaves the apartment to follow Bagley as he runs through the apartment complex. At one point, a loud gunshot rings out and Bagley can be seen collapsing against the side of a building. Another officer, who is already outside, then walks with a gun toward Bagley.

A second video shows Tyler chasing Bagley with his gun in his hand, before he cuts around a corner of a building and shoots.

“No, no, no, man! C’mon, dude!” Tyler anxiously pants, seemingly surprised at the severity of Bagley’s injuries.

Bagley’s family said the footage proves their loved one should not have lost his life that day.

“Alonzo was just so, so scared,” the family’s attorney, Ron Haley, said in a statement. “Everyone at the scene, including the perpetrator Alexander Tyler, knew Mr. Bagley should not have been shot that night. He wasn’t a threat. He deserved to live.”