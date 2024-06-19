Louisiana First State to Require Ten Commandments in Public Schools
‘CAN’T WAIT TO BE SUED’
Louisiana is now the first state to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public classroom from kindergarten through college—an action that critics are calling a violation of the separation of church and state. Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed legislation ordering the maneuver on Wednesday, and the The American Civil Liberties Union and Freedom from Religion Foundation, among others, say they plan to challenge the law in court. “I can’t wait to be sued,” Landry told a GOP fundraiser in Nashville on Saturday. “If you want to respect the rule of law, you’ve got to start from the original law giver, which was Moses.” The displays must be at least 11 by 14 inches with the commandments “in a large, easily readable font” and as “the central focus of the poster” along with a statement indicating they were a “prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries.”