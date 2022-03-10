Louisiana Guv Vetoes GOP’s ‘Unfair’ Redistricting Map
NOT SO FAST
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that he has vetoed a redistricting effort by the GOP-led state legislature, saying the redrawn map “does not add a second majority minority district and runs afoul of federal law.” In a statement, Edwards, a Democrat, said, “Today, after careful consideration, review, discussion with legislators, and consultation with voting rights experts, I have vetoed the proposed congressional map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature because it does not include a second majority African American district, despite Black voters making up almost a third of Louisianans per the latest U.S. Census data. This map is simply not fair to the people of Louisiana and does not meet the standards set forth in the federal Voting Rights Act. The Legislature should immediately begin the work of drawing a map that ensures Black voices can be properly heard in the voting booth.”