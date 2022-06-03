Louisiana House Passes Bill Criminalizing Abortion With No Exceptions for Rape or Incest
TRIGGER LAW
The Louisiana House passed a bill that would criminalize abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest should the Supreme Court overturn Roe, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. The bill adds to the state’s 2006 trigger law that automatically outlaws abortion if Roe is overturned— doubling the 2006 penalties for doctors and others involved in performing the procedure, setting a maximum fine of $100,000 and sentence of 10 years in jail. The House rejected an amendment introduced by a Democratic representative to add exemptions for rape and incest; it only includes exceptions to save the life of the mother or in particular instances of fetal abnormalities. Now, the bill, which exempts pregnant women from prosecution, must return to the state Senate before its final passage.