Louisiana Judge Michelle Odinet Resigns Over Shocking Racial Slur Video
QUITTING TIME
A Louisiana judge has resigned weeks after footage from her home appeared to show her repeatedly using the N-word and comparing a burglary suspect to a “roach.” Michelle Odinet was Lafayette City Court Judge until Dec. 31, when she announced her resignation. She was previously on unpaid leave. In a letter to the Louisiana Supreme Court, Odinet wrote that she took “full responsibility for the hurtful words.” Odinet came under scrutiny earlier this month, after footage emerged from her home, in which a woman could be heard using racial slurs. The video appeared to show one of Odinet’s sons describing her reaction to an attempted burglary of the family’s cars. “And Mom’s yelling n****r, n****r,” the male voice said. A woman soon added “we have a n****r. It’s a n****r, like a roach.” Odinet later blamed the incident on her “fragile” mental state at the time, and sedative use. “I was given a sedative at the time of the time of the video,” she told CNN earlier this month. “I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it.”