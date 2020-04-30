CHEAT SHEET
    Louisiana Lawmakers Vote by Mail to Roll Back Access to Voting by Mail

    IRONY IS DEAD

    Emma Tucker

    Not without some irony, Republican lawmakers voted by mail on Thursday to roll back a plan that expanded the access to mail-in ballots in Louisiana. Lawmakers asserted that mail-in votes carry a higher risk of voter fraud, a claim frequently used by Trump that election officials have said is extremely rare, The Advocate reports. The altered plan, introduced by Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who called it a “pragmatic and temporary response,” was approved by the Louisiana House on a 62-39 vote and the Senate by a 31-8 vote and only applies to elections in July and August. The revisions allow access to mail-in ballots for individuals who are 60 years or older, those at high risk of serious complications, as well as people who are under a “medically necessary quarantine or isolation order” or caring for someone in self-isolation. Some Republican lawmakers were reportedly not satisfied with the revisions, arguing that the plan should cut mail-in voting even more. 

