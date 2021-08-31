Man Disappears After Alligator Attack in Hurricane Ida Floodwaters
TERRIFYING
A Louisiana fire department is investigating a report of a man who disappeared after being attacked by an alligator in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ida. St. Tammany Fire Protection said a woman in Slidell saw the gator attack her husband, but after she rushed inside to seek help, the man vanished. Officials said they could not locate the body to determine the cause of death, but they believe the alligator was in the area due to rising waters caused by the storm.
The death would be the third related to the massive storm, which barreled through the state in what is likely one of the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history. One man died after apparently trying to drive through floodwaters near a highway, while another person died after a tree fell on their home.