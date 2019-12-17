One Person Dead After Tornadoes Hit Louisiana, Mississippi

Several tornadoes were reported in Mississippi and Louisiana on Monday evening, with one fatality recorded in Louisiana. According to news station KALB, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person was killed east of Rosepine, Louisiana, but provided no other information. News station KTBS also reported that at least two homes were destroyed. In Mississippi, at least 11 tornadoes were recorded. Video showed homes leveled in Colombia, Mississippi, after an apparent tornado passed through, and the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported that other areas in the state had snapped power lines, power outages, and damaged homes. A Baptist church was reportedly destroyed and an 18-wheeler was blown off the road north of Tupelo. Hinds County Emergency Management Director Ricky Moore also said at least eight mobile homes suffered severe damage. According to AL.com, parts of Alabama were on tornado warning and tornado watch as the possibility of severe weather continued overnight.
