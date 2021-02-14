State Republican Parties Reprimand 3 Senators for Voting to Convict Trump
INFIGHTING
Three of the seven Republicans who voted to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection were reprimanded by their local party chapters within hours of the 57-43 vote that resulted in Trump’s acquittal. The Louisiana Republican Party Executive Committee voted unanimously to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Saturday afternoon. The North Carolina Republican Party chair said in a statement about Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), “North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing. The Pennsylvania Republican Party chair said of Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), “I share the disappointment of many of our grassroots leaders and volunteers over Sen. Toomey’s vote today.”