    1

    State Republican Parties Reprimand 3 Senators for Voting to Convict Trump

    INFIGHTING

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Mandel Ngan/Reuters

    Three of the seven Republicans who voted to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection were reprimanded by their local party chapters within hours of the 57-43 vote that resulted in Trump’s acquittal. The Louisiana Republican Party Executive Committee voted unanimously to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Saturday afternoon. The North Carolina Republican Party chair said in a statement about Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), “North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing. The Pennsylvania Republican Party chair said of Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), “I share the disappointment of many of our grassroots leaders and volunteers over Sen. Toomey’s vote today.”

