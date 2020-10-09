Louisiana Braces for Potential ‘Life-Threatening’ Storm Surge From Category 3 Hurricane Delta
MAJOR
Hurricane Delta, now a Category 3 storm, is expected to hit the southwest coast of Louisiana Friday evening, as the state continues to recover from Hurricane Laura, which devastated the area six weeks ago. According to USA Today, the hurricane is moving north at 12 mph, and the National Hurricane Center warns that the storm surge could be “life-threatening.” Delta isn’t expected to be quite as powerful as Laura, which was a Category 4, but mandatory evacuations are in place. “It seems—I don’t know if everybody feels this way—we’re still in a state of disbelief we’re having to go through this, but we do need to,” Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said. “It’s very unusual.” Delta touched down in Mexico as a Category 2 storm on Wednesday. No deaths or injuries have been reported thus far.