Louisiana Priest Arrested for Dominatrix Threesome on Church Altar, Says Report
SINFUL ACT
If you’re a priest who wants to have secret church sex, there are two very important rules—firstly, don’t record video of yourself doing it and, secondly, kindly ask your dominatrixes not to blab about the plan on social media. Sadly for Louisiana priest Rev. Travis Clark, he failed on both counts. The Pearl River pastor has reportedly been arrested after he was allegedly caught having sex with two women on his church’s altar. According to WWLTV, an eyewitness said the women were dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots, a phone was recording the sinful act on a tripod, and the church was kitted out with sex toys and a lighting rig. One of the women works as a dominatrix and, on the day of the incident, posted that she was on her way to “defile a house of God.” Clark and the two women were all booked on obscenity charges, and a ritual was later performed to cleanse the church of sin.